Not guilty plea for man charged with killing Pontoon Beach officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The man charged with shooting and killing Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment hearing this afternoon.

Scott Hyden appeared before a judge wearing handcuffs and shackles. He plead not guilty on all counts. Those charges include first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

36-year-old Tyler Timmins was shot and killed back on October 26th at a Pontoon Beach gas station and convenience store.

Authorities say Timmins was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle. Investigators tell us as Timmins approached the vehicle, Hyden opened fire shooting Timmins. Timmins was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says he is seeking the maximum sentence for Hyden.

That would be life in prison without parole.