MT. VERNON, Ill. – A man is facing a possible reckless homicide charge in southern Illinois after striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle and crashing into a residence.

According to a spokesperson for the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the 600 block of Main Street. Dispatchers received calls of a rollover accident and were told the vehicle hit a pedestrian and home.

Mt. Vernon police and firefighters responded to the home, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Litton Ambulance Services, and Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Meanwhile, police claim the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot and was seen running nude a few blocks away. Law enforcement located the man in the 800 block of Main Street and took him into custody.

The man was treated at a local hospital for injuries, then transferred to another hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was released from the hospital early Monday morning and turned over to Mt. Vernon police.

The Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and may soon file charges.