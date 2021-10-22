O’Fallon bookkeeper sentenced for stealing $1 million from client

O’FALLON, Ill.– A bookkeeper was sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding one of her clients out of more than $1 million.

Kathleen Dvorak, 61, was found guilty of conducting a large, multi-year fraud scheme, against one of her clients. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois says the crime took place between 2012 and 2019.

Evidence presented at trial shows Dvorak took the money from her client by writing large checks to herself from the client’s bank account. She also took large amounts of cash back for herself when she deposited checks payable to her client’s bank account.

The evidence also showed Dvorak tried to conceal her fraud by making false entries into his Quickbooks accounting program.

Dvorak will also have to pay her victim nearly $1.5M. The court also sentenced her to three years of supervised release once she gets out of prison. The court also ordered her to participate in treatment for gambling addiction and to not participate in any further gambling activities.