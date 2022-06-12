O’FALLON, Ill. – Alderman Dan Witt, who represented Ward 7 for the past five years, died Sunday from injuries suffered in a tractor accident last week. He was 67.

Witt was mowing his lawn with a tractor on Thursday, June 9, when he fell off for reasons unknown. His right leg was struck by the tractor blades.

He was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital before being airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. The family said doctors amputated Witt’s lower right leg. He had other injuries to his spine and spleen as well.