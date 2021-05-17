O’Fallon, Ill. police need help solving a hit-and-run crash

O’FALLON, Ill.– The O’Fallon Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash and needs help from the public. Police say a motorcyclist was driving west on Central Park when a silver 2008 or 2009 Ford Taurus pulled in front of him.

Police say the motorcyclist couldn’t stop and crashed into the front end of the Taurus. The motorcycle driver received serious injuries but will recover.

Police say the driver of the Taurus drove off. The vehicle should have damage along the front passenger side bumper.

Police say they believe the Taurus had just left a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings before the crash.

If you have any information contact Det. Nick Schmidt at #618-624-9542 or nschmidt@ofallon.org. As a reminder, information can be provided anonymously.