O’Fallon, Ill. — Halloween is around the corner, and the O’Fallon community is hosting a trick-or-treat event on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
For those handing out candy, please remember the “Porch Light Code”:
- If you welcome trick-or-treaters at your door, leave your porch light or driveway light on.
- If you prefer not to have trick-or-treaters visit your home, please keep your porch light or driveway light off on Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters should only approach well-lit homes and avoid visiting houses without lights. The O’Fallon Fire Department will distribute candy at O’Fallon Fire Station #1, located at 106 E. Washington, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The O’Fallon Police Department offers some safety tips:
- A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children.
- If your older children are going out alone, plan and review an approved route and agree on a specific return time.
- Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas.
- If children will be out after dark, attach reflective tape to their costumes and bags to enhance visibility.
- Advise your children not to consume treats until they return home.
- Visit only homes with porch lights on, and never enter a home or vehicle for treats.
- Both children and adults should put down electronic devices, keep their heads up, and walk (not run) when crossing streets.
- If you observe any suspicious activity, please call the O’Fallon Police Department immediately at 624-4545.
The O’Fallon Police Department offers tips for drivers:
- Watch out for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways, alleys, and intersections cautiously.
- In the evening, especially at dusk, be vigilant for children wearing dark clothing.
- Reduce your vehicle’s speed in all residential neighborhoods.