O’Fallon, Ill. — Halloween is around the corner, and the O’Fallon community is hosting a trick-or-treat event on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

For those handing out candy, please remember the “Porch Light Code”:

If you welcome trick-or-treaters at your door, leave your porch light or driveway light on.

If you prefer not to have trick-or-treaters visit your home, please keep your porch light or driveway light off on Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters should only approach well-lit homes and avoid visiting houses without lights. The O’Fallon Fire Department will distribute candy at O’Fallon Fire Station #1, located at 106 E. Washington, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The O’Fallon Police Department offers some safety tips:

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children.

If your older children are going out alone, plan and review an approved route and agree on a specific return time.

Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas.

If children will be out after dark, attach reflective tape to their costumes and bags to enhance visibility.

Advise your children not to consume treats until they return home.

Visit only homes with porch lights on, and never enter a home or vehicle for treats.

Both children and adults should put down electronic devices, keep their heads up, and walk (not run) when crossing streets.

If you observe any suspicious activity, please call the O’Fallon Police Department immediately at 624-4545.

The O’Fallon Police Department offers tips for drivers:

Watch out for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways, alleys, and intersections cautiously.

In the evening, especially at dusk, be vigilant for children wearing dark clothing.

Reduce your vehicle’s speed in all residential neighborhoods.