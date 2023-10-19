O’Fallon, Ill. — Halloween is around the corner, and the O’Fallon community is hosting a trick-or-treat event on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

For those handing out candy, please remember the “Porch Light Code”:

  • If you welcome trick-or-treaters at your door, leave your porch light or driveway light on.
  • If you prefer not to have trick-or-treaters visit your home, please keep your porch light or driveway light off on Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters should only approach well-lit homes and avoid visiting houses without lights. The O’Fallon Fire Department will distribute candy at O’Fallon Fire Station #1, located at 106 E. Washington, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The O’Fallon Police Department offers some safety tips:

  • A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children.
  • If your older children are going out alone, plan and review an approved route and agree on a specific return time.
  • Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas.
  • If children will be out after dark, attach reflective tape to their costumes and bags to enhance visibility.
  • Advise your children not to consume treats until they return home.
  • Visit only homes with porch lights on, and never enter a home or vehicle for treats.
  • Both children and adults should put down electronic devices, keep their heads up, and walk (not run) when crossing streets.
  • If you observe any suspicious activity, please call the O’Fallon Police Department immediately at 624-4545.

The O’Fallon Police Department offers tips for drivers:

  • Watch out for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.
  • Enter and exit driveways, alleys, and intersections cautiously.
  • In the evening, especially at dusk, be vigilant for children wearing dark clothing.
  • Reduce your vehicle’s speed in all residential neighborhoods.