O’Fallon Township High School ready to play in Tournament of Roses parade

O’FALLON, Ill. – The Marching Panthers High School Band from O’Fallon, Illinois are set to march in the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

This band is no stranger to big stages.

Several busloads of high school students loaded up Monday for a weeklong stay in California. Some might say it sounds like a recipe for mischief. But these are not your average teenagers.

“They’re dedicated, they’re loyal, they’re kind, they’re compassionate,” O’Fallon Township High School band director Dr. Melissa Gustafson said. “I mean, I can go on and on. You know, I’m very blessed to be the director of bands here at O’Fallon Township High School with such great kids.”

The O’Fallon Marching Panthers were accepted into the parade one year ago, but those students didn’t get to go. The acceptance was then passed on to this year’s crop of kids.

“It’s crazy how few bands are selected for this event every year and then how much is televised and how much the world gets to see of us,” band member Nathan Valentine said.