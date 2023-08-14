EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis officers are investigating two deadly shootings from this past weekend.

Someone reported the first at around 10:00 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Ridge. Authorities found a body there after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

A couple of hours later, police went out to the 700 block of 55th after a body was found there. Authorities haven’t released any other details.

