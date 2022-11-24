LITCHFIELD, Ill. – Police are investigating an officer involved in a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the Litchfield Police Department received a call about a person with a gun after 10 a.m. They found the suspect in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union.

The suspect displayed a gun, and two officers fired at the suspect. The suspect was struck and then taken to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured or hit during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.