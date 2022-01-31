Officials search for missing Greene County, Illinois woman

GREENE COUNTY, Ill. – Officials are searching for a Greene County, Illinois woman.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the car of 39-year-old Randa (Long) Davidson was found in Springfield, Illinois on Tuesday, January 25. She is 5’8″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact them immediately at 217-942-6901. The Sheriff’s Department and Randa’s family would appreciate any assistance in locating Randa and making sure that she is safe.