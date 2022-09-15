BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday at an oil change station in Belleville.

The fire took place just after 10 a.m. at the Fast Oil Change Plus located in the 900 block of Carlyle Avenue.

“It was fully involved when the first units arrived on the scene,” said Lyn Mueller, assistant chief of the East Side Volunteer Fire Department. “We have units from the East Side, Belleville, Swansea, O’Fallon, and Northwest. So, a lot of people were here to help.”

Multiple fire crews assisted in putting out the fire, just across the street from Belleville East High School.

“There were people inside working when the fire started,” Mueller said. “Not sure exactly what caused it, they were doing some work.”

The fire marshal was on the scene taking pictures and investigating the fire.

Fire officials said oil and lubricants inside contributed to the extreme heat of the blaze. It caused an extensive amount of damage to the building.

Mueller said the materials inside the station make it difficult to put out the fire.

“A place like this had hundreds of gallons of oil and other lubricants,” he said. “Very flammable, and very difficult to put out. The building became structurally unsound very quickly. We have to remain outside the collapse zone, so no one gets hurt.”

Illinois State Police were also on the scene Thursday, investigating the fire. No one was injured in the blaze.