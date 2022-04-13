BELLEVILE, Ill.- Southern Illinois may have avoided the severe weather but couldn’t avoid the heavy rain Wednesday.

Driving along and south of Interstate 64, we met up with heavy rain in St. Libory, Nashville, Pinckneyville, and especially along IL Rt. 13, as we traveled back west towards St. Louis. A strong gust of wind tried to blow us off the road near Coulterville, Illinois, as the rain poured down.

The biggest weather impact through the day was the rain, which added to already saturated fields and created significant ponding on major roads, the spray from passing vehicles blinding drivers.

We passed over many streams and creeks that were running high and fast but staying in their banks. It’s best to avoid those waterways until the water levels come back down.