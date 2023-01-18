MT. VERNON, Ill. – One person was arrested, and another person is wanted for questioning after a shooting Tuesday evening in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Westmont Apartment Complex on South 34th. Bystanders say a vehicle tied to the gunfire left the area quickly.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find any victims, but they did find shell casings in the parking lot of the building. Soon after, SSM Good Samaritan Hospital called the police to say that two people with gunshot wounds had come to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Both people were taken to hospitals in St. Louis to get treatment in the end. Detectives from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, police, and a crime scene technician were called to help with the investigation.

Detectives found two people who were of interest, and they knew that one of them lived in the Garden Glen Apartments. The high-risk team of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was put to work to carry out a search warrant.

Around midnight Wednesday, the High-Risk Team was able to secure the house and take one of the people of interest into custody. At the Mount Vernon Police Department, detectives talked to the first person of interest. After the interview, the person was released. Detectives are still looking for more people who might be involved.

Anyone who knows something should call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8477.