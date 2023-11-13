BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly multi-vehicle-crash on southbound Interstate 55 near milepost 157 on Monday.

According to preliminary information from the state police, troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. The ISP said the crash involved a rolled-over semi-truck and its trailer.

ISP has reported one person is dead in connection to this incident. The victim will be identified after family members are informed.

Traffic is being rerouted onto I-74 just south of Bloomington at this time.

The Bloomington Fire Department Haz Mat Team, the Bloomington Police Department, and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and the McLean County Coroners Office have responded to this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.