MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Madison County, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP has not disclosed the identities, ages or genders of the victims.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 143 near Wellen Road. Investigators say one driver was traveling eastbound when their vehicle drifted into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver who drifted out of the eastbound lane suffered serious injuries. The driver struck in the collision has died from injuries.

A crash reconstruction unit with Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.