MACOMB, Ill. – One person has died, and several others are hurt after gunfire overnight at a house party in western Illinois.

The Macomb Police Department responded to the situation around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone fired shots in the 500 block of North Johnson Street.

Investigators have not yet disclosed the identity of any victims, and no suspect information is available. Police consider the situation to be an isolated incident, though have not yet determined what led up to the shooting.

Police are looking to review any video connected with the investigation. If you have any video or information to pass along, contact the Macomb Police Department at 309-836-3222.

Macomb is roughly two hours and 45 minutes north of St. Louis in the western part of Illinois.