GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A man is in custody after leading Granite City Police on a chase Friday morning.

The chase started at about 2 a.m. At one point the driver cut through a field while attempting to avoid officers. The chase finally ended along Vintage Drive. There, the driver was arrested.

So far it’s unclear why officers were chasing him. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.