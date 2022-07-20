ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Police charged a man Wednesday afternoon with stabbing and killing a 33-year-old in St. Clair County.

The charges were filed against 26-year-old Bailey Hamor in the stabbing of 33-year-old James Goodwin.

The St Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the two men knew each other. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police had rushed to the scene at the 1000 block of Golfview Court.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Goodwin’s body with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

“We received the 911 call, deputies responded there and around four minutes later, once they arrive they observed a white male subject who was deceased near the garage floor,” said Sgt James Hendricks of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

“Officers check the house, the suspect is not inside, they immediately requested assistance from other police agencies and check the area,” said Sgt Hendricks.

Officials said they located Hamor about an hour later in a wooded area. Hamor was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they believe the murder was not a random act.

“We do have a relationship between both individuals the victim and the suspect and we believe their relationship is to just be acquaintances,” said Hendricks.

In court documents, it stated that Hamor was charged earlier this year with having a weapon without a valid FOID card. The record indicated he was in court last week on those charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.