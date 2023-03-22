WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are now investigating a shooting and a homicide in Washington Park.

ISP confirmed one person was shot and killed; another was wounded early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed the moment police and first responders arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Kingshighway a little after 3:30 a.m.

Area residents who wish to remain anonymous said it’s not uncommon that this happens, but it’s unfortunate that it has.

After the police clear the scene, chalk markings indicating evidence on the ground remain visible. ISP said this is an open and ongoing investigation. They have not shared the victims’ identities.

This is the second homicide reported in Washington Park this month.

On March 3, 39-year-old Alphonso Davis was shot and killed on the front porch of his home on 49th Street. He was a Public Works employee. ISP identified Sherkia Jointer as a person of interest in that case.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP at 618-346-3990 or call the Washington Park Police Department at 618-874-0115. Witnesses can remain anonymous.