One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Cahokia Heights early Tuesday morning.

A vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree line in the 3800 block of Lake Drive at about 4:00 a.m.

The area is extremely wooded. The fire department used chainsaws in order to get to the vehicle.

Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash at about 5:30 a.m.

Lake Drive was still shut down as of 5:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police is also working the scene.

3800 block of Lake Drive Cahokia Heights Fatal Accident. pic.twitter.com/Yoqg82awbW — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 17, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.