One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Cahokia Heights

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Cahokia Heights early Tuesday morning.

A vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree line in the 3800 block of Lake Drive at about 4:00 a.m.

The area is extremely wooded. The fire department used chainsaws in order to get to the vehicle.

Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash at about 5:30 a.m.

Lake Drive was still shut down as of 5:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police is also working the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News