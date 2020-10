ALTON, Ill. – One person was shot and killed at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Alton, Illinois.

Police said they are investigating the homicide that happened in the 300 block of State Street.

“This was not a random act of violence, and detectives with the Alton Police Criminal Investigations Division are actively following up on leads,” Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

