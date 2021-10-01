One shot and killed Friday morning in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person was shot and killed Friday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. along North 18th Street and Missouri Avenue. Shell casings were scattered along the sidewalk and street.

Someone on the scene drove the victim to Saint Louis University Hospital. There, the victim died from their wounds.

The Illinois State Police are investigating.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

On the scene of a homicide in the metro east details on Fox2 News In the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/0b2TxLgIxh — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 1, 2021

