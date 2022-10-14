BROOKLYN, Ill. – One person was shot in the parking lot of Roxy’s nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois early Friday morning.

Police are investigating the shooting. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Madison Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.