ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed at a home in St. Clair County Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Golfview Court near Belleville just before 6:30 a.m. for a stabbing. It is now a homicide investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

One person is in custody. Information about the suspect is unknown at this time.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.