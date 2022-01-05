One suspect shot, multiple officers injured in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Several police officers were injured in an incident Tuesday on Rose Avenue in South Roxana, Illinois.
Police said an officer shot one person during what they call a “disturbance.” That person was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. The person’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Multiple officers were injured during the incident.
The Illinois State Police are handling the investigation
