One suspect shot, multiple officers injured in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Several police officers were injured in an incident Tuesday on Rose Avenue in South Roxana, Illinois.

Police said an officer shot one person during what they call a “disturbance.” That person was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. The person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Multiple officers were injured during the incident.

The Illinois State Police are handling the investigation

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.