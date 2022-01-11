Opening arguments in Bethalto, Ill. triple murder case could start today

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Opening arguments could begin Tuesday in a 2019 triple murder in Bethalto, Illinois.

Brady Witcher, 41, is charged in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his friend Brittany McMillan are also charged with murder and other crimes in Alabama and Tennessee.

“These terrible murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Our prayers today are especially with the family of the victims, who suffered so much loss and acted with incredible dignity and strength. We hope that the defendant’s guilty plea will begin to provide some closure as we continue to aggressively pursue justice against her co-defendant as well.”

Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. There was a manhunt for the two fugitives in Alabama and Tennessee. A tip led Hazelwood Police to a hotel where they were arrested on December 20, 2019. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one county of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Jury selection in Witcher’s trial began Monday.

McMillan pleaded guilty in December for her role.