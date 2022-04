COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Tuesday is opening day at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville, Illinois.

It’s the start of the 97th season for thoroughbred horse racing at the track formerly known as Fairmount Park. The first race is at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s open seven days a week for simulcast betting and sports wagering. The sportsbook celebrated its one-year anniversary on March 15.