OSHA investigating deadly Amazon warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after an EF-3 tornado hit an Amazon delivery warehouse in Edwardsville killing 6 people and injuring one more.

“OSHA has opened an investigation into the building collapse at the Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville IL due to a tornado. OSHA has had compliance officers at the complex since Saturday, December 11 to provide assistance. OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found. No further information will be available until OSHA has completed their investigation.” Scott Allen, OSHA spokesperson

Representatives from Amazon are on-site and assisting with the search process. They shared more information Monday about the facility and the people inside at the time of the tornado.

Amazon officials took part in a morning press conference and explained there was one designated Shelter in Place in the warehouse for people to take cover. Kelly Nantel, director of media relations for Amazon, said generally it is an interior spot where there are no windows. She said 39 people gathered in that area on the north side of the building.

Nantel said the other 7 people gathered on the south side of the building not in the designated Shelter in Place.

“A small handful, and we speculate it was because of the work they were doing at the time, they congregated on the southern side of the facility,” said Nantel.

Nantel said Amazon has made a $1 million donation to the Edwardsville Community Foundation to deploy resources and help this community get back on its feet.