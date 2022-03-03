Outage reported after tree falls on 5 power lines, starts fire in Swansea

SWANSEA, Ill. — A rotted tree fell onto power lines on the side of Illinois 159 in Swansea. Ameren Illinois Spokesman Brian Bretsch said when it came down, it took about 5 to 6 power lines with it and started a small fire.



Crews worked for hours along the busy highway and will continue to until all power has been restored. The online Ameren Outage map estimated the power would be restored to everyone by about 2 a.m. Friday.



At the peak of the outage a little more than 400 Ameren Illinois customers were without power. Within about an hour, Ameren said they were able to isolate the outage and restore power to about 200 customers.

“Our crews are going to stay there well into the late hours tonight and even maybe in the morning hours,” Bretsch said.

The power lines fell onto the entrances and exits of the apartment complex, Villas at Crystal Lake. Authorities said residents were able to go into the complex or leave for several hours.



Across the street, another neighborhood was impacted, which is where Rodger Cudney lives. He said the power went out while he was working on the computer.



“No real issues except we’re sitting around in the dark,” he said.



This is a great reminder to never get close to poles that have fallen on the ground.”We always tell our customers to stay at least 25 to 30 feet away from power lines,” Bretsch said.