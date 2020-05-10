Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois; Missouri moves closer to 10,000 total cases

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois and Missouri health departments released new totals of cases and deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, the state of Illinois is reporting 77,741 coronavirus cases and 3,406 deaths.

In Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 9,844 cases and 482 deaths.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841. In Illinois, contact the Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931 or via email at DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.

See a map of all of Illinois’ cases here.