CFAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – An overnight fire damaged a home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The fire broke out at a home on Cooper Drive at Howell Avenue. The two people who live there were not at home at the time.

Firefighters from Cahokia Heights got some help from Columbia, Illinois, and Prairie DU Pont crews. The house is a total loss.

No word yet on the cause. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.