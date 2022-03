EAST ST. LOUIS, IL. – An overturned tractor-trailer on I-55 has shut down the interstate going southbound. The truck overturned in East St. Louis at mile marker 2 near the split.

The status and injuries of the driver are currently unknown.

No further information has been reported at this time. FOX2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available to the newsroom.

Please consider alternative routes going into St. Louis.