Overturned semi-truck blocks all lanes on I-270 at milepost 10 in Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – An overturned semi-truck blocked all lanes of Interstate 270 at milepost 10 late Friday morning, causing traffic buildup. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX is flying over the scene.

IDOT said the crash was just west of Ill. 159 and east of Ill. 157.

As of approximately 12:10 p.m., IDOT cameras show traffic moving through one lane of the highway.

At about 12:37 p.m., IDOT said eastbound traffic is being detoured to Illinois 157 (exit 9) to give crews room to upright the semi.

There are no reported injuries, so far.