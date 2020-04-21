Pair charged in Collinsville murder

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two people from Granite City on Tuesday in connection with a murder over the weekend that prompted an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

According to Detective Sergeant Mark Kuechle, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, Collinsville police were called to the Hampton Inn near I-55 and Commerce Drive around 11:20 p.m. on April 19. Police learned that a man with a gunshot wound entered the hotel seeking help.

The Collinsville Fire Department rushed the victim to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Devin Judd of Lenzburg, Illinois.

The Major Case Squad was then contacted to assist with the investigation.

On April 20, authorities took two people into custody: 20-year-old Caleb Smith and 24-year-old Dakota Winters.

Winters was charged with armed robbery. A judge set her bond at $200,000.

Prosecutors charged Smith with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was jailed on a $500,000 bond.