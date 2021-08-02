Pair indicted for East St. Louis weekend murder

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men Monday in connection with a weekend break-in and murder.

Investigators with the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police were called to a residence on 15th Street around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Police found 44-year-old Dwonique Seay stabbed to death inside her home.

Investigators identified and apprehended two suspects for Seay’s murder: 40-year-old Joseph Binford and 26-year-old Demonte Moore.

Prosecutors charged Binford with first-degree murder and home invasion. Moore was charged with home invasion.

Binford and Moore remain in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. Binford’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and $250,000 for Moore.

