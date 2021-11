EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – There’s a parade Monday to remember murder victim Jaylon McKenzie.

The 14-year-old was killed by a stray bullet after leaving a block party in Venice, Illinois. Five men are now charged in the case.

Monday would have been Jaylon’s 17th birthday. To mark the occasion, Jaylon’s family will host a “Jay-Day” parade in East St. Louis. There will also be a ballon release at his grave site.