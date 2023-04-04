PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Two parents from Pinckneyville, Illinois, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of their infant son.

On Tuesday, the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office charged Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly, both 21, with three counts of first-degree murder.

On June 12, 2022, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services requested that state police investigate injuries to a 3-month-old child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The infant had been taken to a St. Louis hospital and was found to have suffered a skull fracture and several rib fractures. The child had been in the care of his parents, Hutchings and Kelly, prior to admission at the hospital.

The infant died on June 14 as a result of those injuries.

Over the next several months, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation determined Hutchings and Kelly caused the injuries to their child. They were arrested on April 4, 2023, the same day charges were filed.

Hutchings and Kelly remain in custody at the Washington County Jail, with a $1 million cash-only bond for both of them.