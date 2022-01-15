Parts of Illinois saw some of the most snow in the area

GRAFTON, Ill. – Parts of Illinois saw over three inches of snow today plus inches. Grafton still has a nice coat of snow on the ground with parks, neighborhoods, and trees covered in white.

Folks in Alton only got about an inch of snow but the ice was visible. One business owner downtown shovels his sidewalk making sure to get the ice off the ground before temperatures drop again.

“I got out here a little bit later than I hoped so it’s a little bit icy. I am trying to scrape the rest of it off. It’s not bad, we’ve gotten a lot worse,” said Mike Kelley, owner of Alton Cracker Factory.

The St. Louis area saw around 2.5” of snow with a little more north and west. There is more winter coming with a chilly wind tonight and Sunday.