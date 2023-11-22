CHICAGO — A hero of the conservative movement, James Peyton Philip, or “Pate” as he was called was an old-school politician. A prolific fundraiser and strategist, he was perhaps best known, however, for his sharp tongue.

Phillip served in the Illinois General Assembly for 36 years. After a stint in the House, he was elected to the Senate, rising to president in 1993. It was a post he held for a decade.

“Growing up, my three heroes were John Wayne, Ronald Reagan and Pate Philip,” said former State Senator Walter Dudycz.

Now retired, Dudycz, who was an assistant leader under Philips, called the former president one-of-a-kind, blunt and loyal.

“He was honest, he was straightforward, he was very, very truthful, and he kept his word,” Dudycz said.

A Marine, Philips was an imposing statue. His tough guy persona made him a force to reckon with, even among fellow Republicans.

“I can’t tell you how many times Pate would argue with Governor (James R.) Thompson, Governor (Jim) Edgar, or Governor (George H.) Ryan,” Dudycz said. “His primary concern was his caucus and he was dealing with them and he was a leader and that’s why we kept electing him as our leader and people followed him.”

Philip also served as chairman of the DuPage County Republican Central Committee, where he built a GOP firewall against Chicago’s dominance in state politics. He famously led opposition to Mayor Richard Daley’s push to build a third airport at Lake Calumet.

Patrick Pfingston is a former Republican operative.

“In Pate Philip’s day, DuPage County was a Republican stalwart,” he said. “It was their stronghold in the state. And he ruled it that way. His views, his policies, his politics sound more like a traditional southern, Illinois Republican than they do a suburban politician.”

Philip’s anti-Chicago rhetoric played well with his base, but it kept him mired in controversy.

“I think there are people that would call him gruff and racist,” Pfingston added.

But he was known to compromise if he thought doing so would benefit his suburban base.

“It’s a reminder that the most effective politicians are the ones that take care of their constituents,” Pfingston said. “He was laser-focused on what voters in Elmhurst and Wood Dale and that area of DuPage Count really wanted.”

Philip died at his home in Wood Dale. No cause of death was given. He is survived by his wife, four children and nine grandchildren.