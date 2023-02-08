An investigation is underway after several bronze vases vanished from one small Metro East cemetery. (Courtesy: Bethalto Police Department)

BETHALTO, Ill. – An investigation is underway after several bronze vases vanished from one small Metro East cemetery.

The Bethalto Police Department says at least one unknown suspect entered Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery and stole several bronze vases off headstones over the last few days.

The stolen vases carry sentimental value for many families, but will also cost thousands of dollars to replace.

“These vases have little monetary value when scrapped, but will sadden those families involved immensely when burdened with this pathetic act of selfishness,” said Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon via a news release.

The Bethalto Police Department is asking the offender to return the stolen vases if they haven’t been smashed or stolen. The vases look similar to one pictured above. If you have any information on the stolen vases, contact the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266.