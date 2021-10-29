Paula Sims, who was convicted of killing her daughters, to be released from prison Friday

LINCOLN, Ill.- Paula Sims is expected to be a free woman today. She will be released from the Logan Correctional Center after the Illinois Prisoner Review Board granted her parole yesterday.

Sims was serving life in prison for killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s. Now 62 years old, Sims has been serving more than 30 years in prison.

The board voted 12-1 Thursday to release her. Sims’ lawyer told the board she was no longer a danger.

“She is cured. She is entirely well. She poses no threat to anybody and she deserves the opportunity to experience live outside of the walls,” said Sims’ lawyer.

The board did struggle with how Sims could kill her infant daughter, go on to have a son a few years later, then have another newborn daughter that she went on to kill.

A doctor told the board Sims’ husband isolated her and supported her only when she had a boy.

She was considered for early release because of a new Illinois law that gives women a chance for a re-sentencing hearing if they suffered from a maternal mental illness.

Two psychologists told the review board earlier this year that Sims was suffering from a rare disorder called Postpartum Psychosis. Sims did not use Postpartum Psychosis as a defense at her 1990 trial.