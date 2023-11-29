DUPO, Ill. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Wednesday morning near Dupo, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 255. It happened around milepost 6 in Monroe County.

Illinois State Police and other first responders arrived at the scene within minutes. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Crews are working to collect more information and clear the scene of the crash.

Southbound traffic in the area has been shut down. Crews are working to reroute traffic onto Illinois Route 3. If possible, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.