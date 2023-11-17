BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man was hit by a SUV Thursday in the 2500 block of Carlyle Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. The crash victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound struck the man as he was crossing the street close to Hardee’s. The driver stayed at the scene and helped the police with their investigation. The victim was taken to a hospital in St. Louis.

There is an investigation into this crash. No citations have been issued.