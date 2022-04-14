FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man is in police custody after striking a pedestrian with his car and then leaving the scene.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, the pedestrian crash happened just after 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the T.G.I. Friday’s parking lot in the 6900 block of N. Illinois Street.

Officers learned the vehicle left the scene and was headed eastbound on Salem Place toward O’Fallon.

A short time later, the driver contacted police and provided his location. O’Fallon Police located the driver and car. The driver was taken to the Fairview Heights Police Department while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian was rushed to a St. Louis-area hospital and is said to be in critical condition.