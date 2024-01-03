EAST ALTON, Ill. – Authorities say a pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Powder Mill Road.

Investigators say a driver in an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian, then took off after the collision.

The East Alton Police Department is handling the investigation. Police have not yet disclosed any information about the victim, a potential suspect or a vehicle linked to the case.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212 or 618-251-3113.