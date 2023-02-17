ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday evening in St. Clair County. Investigators say the pedestrian “failed to yield to traffic” before the collision.

Illinois State Police report that a 65-year-old man from St. Louis died in the crash. Police have not yet disclosed his identity.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue. Police say the victim ran onto Collinsville Road while drivers were heading eastbound. A truck driver struck the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved. Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.