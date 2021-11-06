People leaving Illinois prisons will get state ID cards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — All people being released from Illinois prisons will leave detention with a new state ID card under a program expected to be in use in all state prisons by next year.

Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys says the cards help former inmates reintegrate into their communities and reduce the likelihood they will return to prison.

Officials say a pilot program launched last year and expanded in April has processed 346 state ID cards as of October. It should be operational in all 27 IDOC facilities by April.