Peoria man pleads guilty in street race crash that killed 4

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A Peoria man has pleaded guilty to his role in a street racing crash that killed four young women last year when their car plowed into a tree at high speed. Forty-three-year-old Jerome Polnitz pleaded guilty Wednesday in Peoria County to one count of aggravated street racing. The Journal Star of Peoria reports he’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6. Prosecutors say Polnitz was racing the four women in Peoria in September 2020 when their Camaro spun out of control and crashed into a tree a more than 100 mph. All four women killed in the crash were graduates of Manual Academy in Peoria.