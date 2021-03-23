Peoria to remove name of 3rd US president from school

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The Board of Education in Peoria has voted to remove the name of the third U.S. president from a city primary school because of his legacy on human rights and slavery.

No new name has yet been proposed for Thomas Jefferson Primary School and no timeline has been set for when it will be replaced. Board Vice President Gregory Wilson advocated for Thomas Jefferson to be removed before the vote late Monday, saying the former president’s character made the change necessary.

The board has decided to change the names of six other schools, including Charles Lindbergh and Calvin Coolidge middle schools.