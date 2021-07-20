Person goes missing in Cahokia Canal, first responders ask for public’s help in investigation

EAST CARONDELET, Ill. – Authorities are investigating after a person went missing in the Cahokia Canal Tuesday night.
The person went missing right under the Route 3 overpass, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
The department is asking for the public’s help with the investigation.
“If you saw something, contact the local police department,” said Bryan Whittaker, assistant director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
“Otherwise, we’re just asking everyone to stay out of the area at this time, and let investigators do their work, and conduct their search.”
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes into the Fox 2 newsroom.